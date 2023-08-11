Satellite Art Show Faces Cease-and-Desist Letters from Art Basel and Art Miami

Artist Brian Andrew Whiteley has been organizing the Satellite Art Show in Miami since 2015. This artist-friendly fair takes place during Art Basel Miami Beach in December and provides a low-cost alternative to the celebrity-driven and price-obsessed atmosphere of the main fairs. Satellite is known for its unconventional venues, including abandoned hotels, vacant parking lots, and shipping containers.

However, Art Basel and Art Miami, the two largest fairs in the city, are not pleased with Satellite. Both organizations have sent cease-and-desist letters to Whiteley. Art Miami’s objection stemmed from an email that Whiteley sent to exhibitors at Art Miami and its sister event, Aqua Art Miami. In the email, Whiteley criticized the formulaic and redundant nature of the artwork at these fairs. He described them as trade shows lacking a conceptual framework.

Informa Markets Art LLC, the owner of Art Miami and Aqua Art Miami, considered Whiteley’s statements defamatory and misleading. They accused him of unfair competition and deceptive trade practices. Art Basel also sent lawyers after Satellite in 2018. The fair objected to the use of the “Art Basel Miami” application on Satellite’s website, claiming trademark infringement.

Whiteley admitted that his email to Art Miami may have been harsh, but he found it surprising to receive a cease-and-desist letter for reaching out to potential exhibitors. He believes that larger fairs with more financial resources are targeting Satellite because they are not happy with the critical attention it receives.

Satellite has gained a reputation for its diverse programming, including musical performances and works by various artists. It has hosted acts like Ghostface Killah, Denzel Curry, and CupcakKe and showcased artists such as Kalup Linzy, Justin Aversano, and Jen Catron and Paul Outlaw. Notable past exhibitors include Paradise Palase, Tiger Strikes Asteroid, House of Yes, ArtFCity, and Meow Wolf.

Both Art Basel and Art Miami defended their cease-and-desist letters. Art Basel stated that it issued the letter in response to the unauthorized use of its trademark. They emphasized the importance of protecting their brand and maintaining its identity. Informa Markets also asserted that sending a cease-and-desist letter was necessary to protect their brand from defamatory remarks.

Whiteley has chosen not to respond to either letter. He views the situation as saber-rattling and hopes that Satellite can push other fairs to showcase more interesting and challenging work, benefiting the entire art community.