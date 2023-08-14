ARQUIMEA and Aerospacelab Collaborate in Developing High-Performance LEO Satellite

ARQUIMEA and Aerospacelab have recently signed a collaboration agreement to co-develop a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite. The partnership was announced during the 37th edition of the Small Satellite Conference at Utah State University. The aim of the project is to create a satellite with optimized reliability and power management capabilities.

The co-developed LEO satellite will be capable of delivering 1.5 kW of peak power and can integrate payloads weighing up to 40 kg (approximately 90 pounds). Its performance will cater to various LEO missions, including telecommunications constellations, Earth observation, synthetic aperture radar, and other applications that require high reliability and onboard satellite processing capabilities.

Aerospacelab, leveraging its expertise in modular satellite design that allows scalability and redundancies in critical subsystems, will contribute to the collaboration. On the other hand, ARQUIMEA will bring in its technological know-how and experience in the design and manufacture of thermal systems and structures, optical systems, avionics, deployable systems, and aerospace-grade microelectronics.

The collaboration between the two companies not only aims to co-develop this satellite, but also to explore potential business opportunities in the global market. By combining their expertise and experience, ARQUIMEA and Aerospacelab seek to shape the future of the space industry.

Benoit Deper, CEO and founder of Aerospacelab, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating that ARQUIMEA is the ideal partner to carry out this ambitious global project. He believes that this collaboration will not only address a market segment with great potential but also strengthen Aerospacelab’s capabilities in the space industry.

Ferran Tejada, CEO of ARQUIMEA Space, emphasized the technologically advanced solution offered by their partnership. By meeting the growing demand for complex LEO missions, ARQUIMEA aims to solidify their position as a leading technology company across the space value chain.

Through this collaboration, ARQUIMEA and Aerospacelab anticipate a successful development of a high-performance LEO satellite that meets the evolving needs of the space industry.