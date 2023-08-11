Arquimea and Aerospacelab Collaborate to Develop High-Performance Satellite

Arquimea and Aerospacelab have recently signed a collaboration agreement to co-develop a satellite platform that emphasizes power and reliability. The announcement was made at the 37th edition of the Small Satellite Conference held at Utah State University from August 5 to 10.

The jointly developed satellite will be optimized for reliability and power management, capable of delivering 1.5 kW of peak power and accommodating payloads of up to 40 kg. It aims to meet the increasing demand for LEO missions, including telecommunications constellations, synthetic aperture radar, and Earth observation.

Both companies will leverage their expertise throughout the collaboration and explore potential business opportunities in the global market. Aerospacelab brings its experience in developing satellites with a modular design, enabling scalability and redundancies in critical subsystems. On the other hand, Arquimea contributes its technological know-how and experience in designing and manufacturing thermal systems and structures, optical systems, avionics, deployable systems, and aerospace-grade microelectronics.

Furthermore, the collaboration allows for the production of this high-performance satellite model at a combined rate of up to 100 units per year, thanks to the state-of-the-art facilities operated by both companies.

The CEO and founder of Aerospacelab, Benoit Deper, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating that it complements their current product portfolio and enables them to address a market segment with great potential. He believes that the collaboration will contribute to shaping the future of the space industry.

Similarly, the CEO of Arquimea Space, Ferran Tejada, emphasized that their technologically advanced solution meets the growing demand for complex LEO missions, positioning them as a leading technology company in the space value chain.

The agreement between Arquimea and Aerospacelab also opens doors for future collaborations on turnkey space missions, which include the design, manufacture, launch, and operation of satellites weighing up to 300 kg and constellations. This collaboration further strengthens their capabilities and propels them forward in the space industry.