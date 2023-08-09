ARQUIMEA and Aerospacelab to Co-Develop LEO Satellite for High Reliability and Power Management

ARQUIMEA and Aerospacelab have signed an agreement to jointly develop a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite. The satellite will deliver 1.5 kW of peak power and have the capability to integrate payloads of up to 40 kg.

The focus of this collaboration is to meet the increasing demand for LEO missions, including telecommunications constellations, synthetic aperture radar (SAR), Earth Observation (EO), and other applications that require high reliability and on-board satellite processing capabilities. Both companies will combine their expertise and knowledge to pursue business opportunities in the global market.

Aerospacelab will contribute its experience in developing satellites with a modular design, allowing for scalability and redundancies in critical subsystems. ARQUIMEA, on the other hand, will provide technological know-how in the design and manufacture of thermal systems and structures, optical systems, avionics, deployable systems, and aerospace-grade microelectronics. The companies possess advanced manufacturing facilities capable of producing this new high-performance satellite model in large quantities, with a combined rate of up to 100 units per year.

The agreement also outlines collaboration on future projects and the opportunity to develop turnkey space missions. This includes offering mission definition services for satellites weighing up to 300 kg, as well as constellations, encompassing their design, manufacture, launch, and operation.

Both companies are optimistic about the collaboration. Benoit Deper, CEO and Founder of Aerospacelab, stated, “This collaboration and the resulting satellite will address a market segment with great potential and further strengthen our capabilities in shaping the future of the space industry.” Ferran Tejada, CEO of ARQUIMEA Space, added, “With this collaboration, we continue to expand our capabilities and technologies, reinforcing our position as a benchmark technology company across the entire space value chain.”

ARQUIMEA is a Spanish technology company with over 18 years of experience, collaborating with leading space agencies, companies, consortia, universities, and research centers. Their capabilities include the development and manufacturing of entire satellites, systems, subsystems, and critical components.

Aerospacelab, founded in 2018, specializes in designing, manufacturing, and operating small satellite systems. Their versatile satellite platform provides international stakeholders with access to space and geospatial intelligence, offering high-resolution satellite data for improved decision-making. With headquarters in Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), Aerospacelab also has offices in Switzerland and France, employing over 200 professionals.