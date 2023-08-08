CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Ariane 6 Rocket Launch Delayed Until 2024

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 8, 2023
Ariane 6 Rocket Launch Delayed Until 2024

The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced that the inaugural flight of the Ariane 6 rocket is now projected for 2024, a year later than previously expected. Despite achieving 90% of their objectives in a series of tests conducted on July 18, developers were unable to perform a short hot fire on the Vulcain 2.1 engine. A new test is scheduled to take place on August 29 after the ground system is reconfigured.

ESA has planned a press briefing on September 4 to provide an update on the upper stage hot firing test 3, which will be held in Lampoldshausen, Germany on September 1. This will be followed by a long firing test of the core stage and Vulcain 2.1 engine in Kourou, tentatively scheduled for September 26.

The delay in the launch of the Ariane 6 comes at a time when Europe is facing a gap in heavy-lift launch capacity. The Ariane 5 rocket, which had its final mission in July, has successfully placed 197 satellites into Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and deployed a total of 239 satellites throughout its lifetime.

With the Ariane 6 now set to launch in 2024, the ESA and its partners will continue to work towards developing and testing the rocket to ensure a successful inaugural flight. While the delay may be disappointing, it allows for additional time to address any unforeseen challenges and ensure the safety and reliability of the new rocket.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Satellite

Benchmark Space Systems Expands Headquarters to Increase Production Capacity

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Satellite

BrightRock Gold Corp. Receives High-Resolution Satellite Imagery Results for Midnight Owl Lithium Property near Wickenburg, Arizona

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Satellite

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.: Provider of Satellite-Based Broadband Communications

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Global Embedded Processors: The Key to Unlocking Next-Generation Wireless Technologies

Aug 8, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

OpenAI Launches GPTBot Web Crawler to Enhance AI Models

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

macOS 14 Sonoma Update Beta Seeded to Developers

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify’s AI DJ Feature Expands to 50 New Countries

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments