Ariane 6 Rocket Launch Delayed Until 2024

The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced that the inaugural flight of the Ariane 6 rocket is now projected for 2024, a year later than previously expected. Despite achieving 90% of their objectives in a series of tests conducted on July 18, developers were unable to perform a short hot fire on the Vulcain 2.1 engine. A new test is scheduled to take place on August 29 after the ground system is reconfigured.

ESA has planned a press briefing on September 4 to provide an update on the upper stage hot firing test 3, which will be held in Lampoldshausen, Germany on September 1. This will be followed by a long firing test of the core stage and Vulcain 2.1 engine in Kourou, tentatively scheduled for September 26.

The delay in the launch of the Ariane 6 comes at a time when Europe is facing a gap in heavy-lift launch capacity. The Ariane 5 rocket, which had its final mission in July, has successfully placed 197 satellites into Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and deployed a total of 239 satellites throughout its lifetime.

With the Ariane 6 now set to launch in 2024, the ESA and its partners will continue to work towards developing and testing the rocket to ensure a successful inaugural flight. While the delay may be disappointing, it allows for additional time to address any unforeseen challenges and ensure the safety and reliability of the new rocket.