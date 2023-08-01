Residents Use iPhone 14’s SOS via Satellite Feature to Combat Ontario Wildfire

In a fierce battle against an island wildfire in Ontario, Canada, two residents used Apple Inc.’s iPhone 14’s SOS via Satellite feature to successfully contact emergency services and combat the blaze. Warren Thibodeau and Orel Crack, who were equipped with the latest iPhone 14 models, faced a daunting challenge as they attempted to extinguish the forest fire on Dog Lake. The lack of cellular signals on the remote island made communication difficult.

Fortunately, the iPhone 14 models they carried came with the groundbreaking SOS via Satellite capability. Using the new GlobalStar emergency feature of the iPhone 14, they were able to receive assistance from the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) while approaching the burning island. The video and photographs shared by Eric Belanger documented their ordeal.

The Emergency SOS via satellite feature is available on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It allows users to send SOS signals to emergency services without cellular and WiFi coverage. This feature has proven its life-saving potential in the past. In December last year, it helped rescue a stranded man in remote Alaska who activated the feature during a snowmobile trip. The SOS signal prompted a swift response from Alaska State Troopers and local search teams.

The iPhone 14’s SOS via Satellite feature is designed to provide a means of communication in situations where traditional methods fail due to a lack of connectivity. It is particularly useful in remote and emergency situations, where immediate access to emergency services can make a significant difference.

The incident on Dog Lake highlights the importance of such features in ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals facing emergencies in areas with limited connectivity. It serves as a reminder of the advancements in technology that continue to improve communication and emergency response capabilities.