iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite Helps Save Family in Maui Wildfire

The Emergency SOS via Satellite feature on the iPhone 14 proved to be a lifesaver for a family caught in a wildfire on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The incident occurred when the wildfires suddenly surrounded the family’s vehicle, leaving them stranded with no cell service available.

Thanks to the Apple Emergency SOS feature, the family was able to establish communication with first responders and alert them to their dire situation. A user on X (formerly Twitter) named Michael Miraflor shared the story, stating that his brother’s girlfriend’s cousin and his family were in the vehicle. He emphasized that the Emergency SOS feature literally saved their lives.

Miraflor also provided a screenshot of the entire Emergency SOS text chain, which showcased the swift action taken by the local fire department and dispatchers. The family was located at the Outlets of Maui, a shopping mall in Lahaina near the fires. Through the text communication, they were able to relay their exact location and inform the dispatcher that they were surrounded by fire with no visibility and blocked roads.

Thanks to the prompt response facilitated by the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature, firefighters reached the family within 30 minutes and successfully evacuated them to safety.

This is not the first instance where the Emergency SOS feature on the iPhone has proven crucial. Just last month, it helped rescue two lost tourists in the mountains of Italy. The hikers found themselves in an area without a cellphone signal, but with their iPhone 14, they were able to send a satellite text message for help. The local fire department promptly came to their aid and ensured their safe return.

The iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature continues to demonstrate its effectiveness in emergency situations, providing a lifeline to those without cell service and enabling quick response from first responders.