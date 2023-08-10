The iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature helps rescue family trapped by wildfires

The iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature played a crucial role in the rescue of a family in Maui who became trapped by wildfires. Five people related to a Twitter user’s brother’s girlfriend were caught in a vehicle when the wildfires surrounded them. With no cell service available, they used the Emergency SOS feature to communicate with first responders.

The family’s location was relayed to the dispatcher through the text thread, informing them that they were surrounded by fire with no visibility and blocked roads. Within 30 minutes, fire crews reached the family and safely evacuated them, thanks to the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature.

The wildfires in Hawaii have been devastating, resulting in the deaths of at least 36 people. Strong winds have fueled the fires, and the town of Lahaina, where the family was trapped, suffered extensive destruction.

Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is available on all iPhone 14 models. It has already played a vital role in saving multiple lives and providing help to people in remote locations. The feature is accessible in areas without WiFi or cellular connectivity and is provided as a free service by Apple.

