AppHealthCare Opens Ashe Satellite Clinic

AppHealthCare is set to open a new satellite clinic in Ashe County on Monday, July 31st. The clinic will operate from Monday to Friday, between 8:00 am and 4:45 pm.

The establishment of this satellite clinic is a response to the water damage that occurred earlier this year at the AppHealthCare Ashe clinic on McConnell Street. While the renovations at the McConnell Street location are being completed, the satellite clinic will temporarily serve the Ashe community.

The new clinic will provide a range of services, including primary care, WIC (women, infant, and children program), immunizations, STD/STI screening and treatment, well-child care, and lab services. Equipped with two exam rooms and a laboratory, the clinic will have a dedicated staff member and an electronic check-in system to streamline the check-in process.

Jennifer Greene, Health Director/CEO of AppHealthCare, expressed her excitement about the opening of the clinic, affirming their commitment to providing high-quality and compassionate healthcare to the Ashe County community.

The satellite clinic is located at 134 Government Complex in Jefferson, near the Ashe Government complex and the Cooperative Extension building. Specifically, it can be found in the parking lot to the right of the Cooperative Extension building.

Appointments can be made by calling AppHealthCare at (828) 795-1970. AppHealthCare is an organization that serves all individuals, regardless of their ability to pay. Sliding fee discounts and payment plans are available to ensure access to healthcare.

For more information about AppHealthCare or other community resources and health-related data, please contact their offices or visit their website at www.apphealthcare.com. Follow them on Twitter and Facebook for updates.