Satellite

Phase Four’s Maxwell Block 3 Thruster

Aug 8, 2023
Phase Four, Inc. has unveiled the Maxwell Block 3 thruster, a turn-key plasma propulsion thruster for satellite propulsion. This new thruster offers satellite manufacturers superior performance with the use of krypton, making it the first electrodeless thruster to do so. Building upon the success of the Maxwell Block 1 and Block 2 thrusters, the Maxwell Block 3 features innovative architecture and improved performance.

The Maxwell Block 3 thruster has been in development for several years and is now available for orders. Deliveries are set to begin in the first quarter of Calendar Year 2024. This thruster represents a significant advancement in electric propulsion solutions for satellites.

Electrodeless thrusters have made great strides in recent years, evolving from an academic concept to a flight-qualified propulsion system. The development of these thrusters has been driven by the dedicated team at Phase Four, who have worked tirelessly to bring this technology to fruition.

With the introduction of the Maxwell Block 3, satellite manufacturers can now benefit from improved performance and efficiency. The use of krypton as a propellant sets this thruster apart from others in its class. The Maxwell Block 3 offers a promising solution for satellite propulsion, allowing for greater maneuverability and longer operational lifetimes.

In conclusion, Phase Four’s Maxwell Block 3 thruster is a significant advancement in plasma propulsion technology for satellites. Its innovative architecture and performance improvements make it a highly anticipated development in the industry. With deliveries scheduled for 2024, satellite manufacturers can look forward to enhanced performance and efficiency with this new thruster.

