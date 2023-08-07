Germany’s OHB SE to Return to Private Ownership with KKR Deal

Germany’s OHB SE, a manufacturer of satellites and launchers, has decided to give up its status as a public company and return to private ownership. This move comes as OHB has struggled to grow since its initial public offering in 2001. The founders of OHB currently hold a 70% stake in the company, which limits the potential for equity injection to support growth.

US buyout firm KKR & Co saw an opportunity in OHB and has offered to purchase the 30% of publicly traded shares at a 40% premium. Additionally, KKR will invest additional equity to bring its holding to just below 40%. The total commitment from KKR is estimated to be nearly $400 million.

To generate a return on its investment, KKR will need to grow OHB enough to make it a viable candidate for an initial public offering (IPO) and attract institutional investors. This would require doubling profits and creating a free float of at least €500 million ($550 million). Despite being a crowded and competitive business, OHB is expected to see an increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of around 15% this year and next.

The return to private ownership for OHB and the investment from KKR represent a departure from traditional leveraged buyouts. The deal also highlights the need for private equity firms to make compromises and adapt to an environment where cheap leverage is no longer readily available.

Overall, this move by OHB signifies a new path for growth and development, with KKR’s investment serving as a catalyst for future advancements in the satellite manufacturing sector.