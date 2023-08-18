CityLife

Satellite

Private Sector Seeks Cheaper Satellites for Communications and Agriculture

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 18, 2023
India’s entry into the $447 billion space economy has been a focus for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), as the country aims to become a low-cost yet reliable satellite launch services provider. Traditionally, Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Russia, and China have dominated the satellite launch market, but recent geopolitical tensions have made it difficult for other nations to procure satellites from these providers.

To facilitate the participation of private companies in the space sector, the Indian Cabinet has approved the Indian Space Policy 2023. This move allows companies like Larsen & Toubro to fully manufacture launch vehicles and satellites. As a result, 20 companies have shown initial interest in bidding to build India’s small satellite launch rocket.

ISRO aims to transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) to the private sector. The SSLV is designed for nanosatellites weighing less than 10 kg and micro-satellites weighing less than 100 kg, offering on-demand launch services. This shift towards private sector involvement will enable faster and more cost-effective access to space for applications in communications and agriculture.

India has also seen the emergence of several domestic companies in the space industry. Agnikul and Skyroot Aerospace are developing launch vehicles, Pixxel plans to deploy a constellation of earth observation micro-satellites, and Tata Elxsi has partnered with ISRO for the upcoming Gaganyaan Mission, which aims to demonstrate human spaceflight capability.

ISRO has the potential to become one of the world’s premier commercial space launch centers, according to Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal. The space agency’s successful launch of 36 OneWeb satellites and the completion of OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation further solidify its capabilities in the commercial space sector.

The participation of the private sector in India’s space program, coupled with ISRO’s technological advancements, will drive India’s ambitions in the global space industry and foster further innovation.

