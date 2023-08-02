Amazon’s Project Kuiper Progressing with Satellite-Processing Facility Construction

Amazon’s Project Kuiper is moving forward with its plan to deploy a full satellite constellation. It has begun constructing a state-of-the-art satellite-processing facility at Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility in Kennedy Space Center. This facility is a crucial part of Project Kuiper’s low Earth orbit satellite network, aiming to provide global broadband internet service to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink system.

The satellite-processing facility will cover over 100,000 square feet and feature a 100-foot tall clean room. This is where the satellites will undergo final preparations and be connected to custom spacecraft dispensers provided by commercial space logistics firm Beyond Gravity. These dispensers will then be integrated with launch vehicles such as Blue Origin’s New Glenn and United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan Centaur.

Steve Metayer, vice president of Kuiper Production Operations, expressed his excitement about the progress, stating that the new facility will play a critical role in achieving Project Kuiper’s timeline of full-scale production launches and early customer pilots next year. He also emphasized Amazon’s partnership with Space Florida, which aims to support the growing space industry in Florida and the United States as a whole.

Project Kuiper is collaborating with Florida’s Spaceport Improvement Program, ensuring further investment in the state’s spaceport infrastructure. Amazon has already secured launch agreements for 77 heavy-lift launch vehicles, with most of the launches planned from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Once completed, Project Kuiper’s constellation will consist of 3,200 satellites in low Earth orbit. These satellites will be supported by customer terminals and ground networking powered by Amazon Web Services. Amazon has also unveiled the design of their Project Kuiper terminals, which they hope will capture a portion of the market share currently dominated by SpaceX Starlink. However, with Starlink planning a constellation of over 42,000 satellites, Project Kuiper faces a significant challenge ahead.