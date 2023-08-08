Amazon to Launch Kuiper Broadband Test Satellites on ULA Atlas V Rocket

Amazon has confirmed that it will launch the first two test satellites for its Kuiper broadband network on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket next month. This decision comes after ULA delayed the first flight of its Vulcan rocket until the fourth quarter of this year. The delay allows ULA to strengthen the structure of the Vulcan upper stage following a leak in the liquid hydrogen tank earlier this year.

Originally, the first Vulcan rocket was scheduled to launch the first two prototype satellites for Amazon’s Kuiper network. However, with the delay, Amazon has opted to move the payloads to an Atlas V rocket. The Kuiper network aims to deploy over 3,200 broadband satellites, similar to SpaceX’s Starlink constellation.

Amazon’s first two Kuiper test satellites were transported to Cape Canaveral, Florida, earlier this year in preparation for the Vulcan launch. The spacecraft have been in storage since March awaiting the Vulcan flight.

The first Vulcan launch will also carry a commercial lunar lander for Astrobotic, fulfilling a contract with NASA to deliver science payloads to the Moon’s surface. Astrobotic is waiting to ship the lander to Florida once ULA confirms Vulcan’s readiness.

The launch of the Atlas V rocket with the Kuiper satellites is set for September 26, fitting into ULA’s launch queue after another Atlas V mission this month. This launch opportunity became available due to delays with other payloads on ULA’s schedule.

Amazon has signed a significant contract with ULA, securing rides on the Vulcan rocket, Blue Origin’s New Glenn, and Arianespace’s Ariane 6. This investment will enable ULA to double its launch capacity in the coming years.

While other launch vehicles are still under development, ULA’s Vulcan is expected to be the first to launch Amazon’s Kuiper satellites, followed by Ariane 6 and Blue Origin’s New Glenn. Initially, Amazon planned to deploy operational Kuiper satellites on its reserved Atlas V missions, but now it will use one of those rockets to launch just the first two test satellites. All ULA’s remaining Atlas V rockets are already sold to other customers.

The design details of Amazon’s Kuiper satellites have not been disclosed, but they are known to be three-dimensional in shape and weigh a few hundred kilograms at launch. Launching only two satellites on a dedicated Atlas V rocket to low-Earth orbit may seem excessive, considering its capacity, but it serves the purpose of testing the system.