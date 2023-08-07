Amazon to Launch First Prototype Internet Satellites on Different Rocket

Amazon.com Inc will launch its first pair of prototype internet satellites late next month, switching rides for the spacecraft to avoid mounting rocket delays. The two satellites, part of Amazon’s Kuiper program to offer internet globally from space, will be launched aboard a dedicated Atlas V rocket from the Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance. The targeted launch date is set for September 26.

Amazon had initially planned to launch the satellite pair aboard ULA’s new Vulcan rocket, but delays in Vulcan’s development prompted the company to seek an alternative. Vulcan, which was expected to launch in early 2023, encountered testing hiccups that have pushed its target launch date to the fourth quarter of 2023.

This decision marks another change in plans for Amazon’s satellite project. Previously, the company had switched rides from launch startup ABL Space due to rocket development delays. With the goal of providing internet connectivity to underserved areas, Amazon’s Kuiper program aims to deploy a constellation of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit.

By launching these prototype satellites, Amazon can gather data and test the performance of its satellite design and systems. If successful, the company plans to launch the entire Kuiper constellation. This ambitious project is one of several initiatives in the race to provide global internet coverage from space, alongside efforts from Elon Musk’s SpaceX and other companies.

With the upcoming launch of its prototype satellites, Amazon takes another step towards realizing its vision of bringing affordable internet access to remote parts of the world.