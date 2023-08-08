Amazon to Launch Prototype Internet Satellites on Atlas V Rocket

Amazon.com Inc is set to launch its first pair of prototype internet satellites next month using a different rocket than previously planned. The company aims to offer global internet coverage from space through its Kuiper program. The launch of the two satellites is scheduled for September 26th and will be conducted by United Launch Alliance (ULA) using their Atlas V rocket.

Initially, Amazon had chosen ULA’s new Vulcan rocket for the launch, but delays in Vulcan’s development have forced a change in plans. The e-commerce giant is under pressure to meet a regulatory deadline of deploying half of the planned 3,200 satellites by 2026. With Vulcan facing testing hiccups and a target launch date set for the fourth quarter of 2023, Amazon decided to switch to the Atlas V rocket.

Amazon’s Kuiper program aims to compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink network and complement its web services business. The company has committed $10 billion to the satellite internet project and has secured 83 launches in 2022, making it the largest commercial launch procurement ever. Nine of these launches will be conducted using the Atlas V rocket.

ULA has stopped selling the Atlas V rocket, which has been the workhorse launcher for NASA’s science missions and majority of the U.S. national security missions for the Pentagon. The company currently has 19 more missions planned before the retirement of the Atlas V rocket. It is unclear whether the upcoming September launch will be counted as one of the nine previously procured by Amazon.

Amazon’s move to launch its internet satellites signals the company’s ambitions to tap into the growing demand for global connectivity. With the deployment of its Kuiper network, Amazon aims to provide reliable and high-speed internet access to underserved areas around the world.