Satellite

Amazon to Launch Internet Satellites on Different Rocket Than Planned

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
Amazon.com Inc is set to launch its first pair of prototype internet satellites next month, according to a company spokesperson. The satellites are part of Amazon’s Kuiper program, which aims to provide global internet coverage from space. Originally, the satellites were scheduled to be launched on ULA’s Vulcan rocket. However, due to delays in Vulcan’s development, Amazon has decided to switch to a dedicated Atlas V rocket provided by Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance.

The targeted launch date is September 26. This shift in plans is not the first for Amazon, as they had already moved the satellites from ABL Space’s rockets to Vulcan in order to avoid further delays. The initial launch of Vulcan had been expected in early 2023, but ongoing testing issues have pushed the launch date back to the fourth quarter of 2023.

By using their own satellite network, Amazon aims to provide high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity to underserved areas worldwide. The company envisions a constellation of thousands of satellites in low-Earth orbit, working together to provide seamless internet coverage across the globe.

This move by Amazon is part of the larger trend in the technology industry of using satellite-based internet to bridge the digital divide. Companies like SpaceX and OneWeb are also working on similar projects. With the launch of its prototype satellites, Amazon takes a step forward in its ambitious plan to connect the world with reliable and affordable internet access.

