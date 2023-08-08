Amazon to Launch Prototype Internet Satellites on New Rocket

Amazon.com Inc is set to launch its first pair of prototype internet satellites at the end of next month, according to a company spokesperson. Previously, the spacecraft were planned to be launched on a different rocket, but this has been changed due to rocket delays.

The two satellites are part of Amazon’s Kuiper program, which aims to provide global internet coverage from space. They will now be launched aboard a dedicated Atlas V rocket, manufactured by the Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance. The targeted launch date for the mission is September 26.

The decision to switch rockets again was prompted by delays with ULA’s new Vulcan rocket, which was originally intended to carry the satellite pair. Vulcan has encountered testing complications that have pushed back its expected launch date to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Amazon’s move into the satellite internet market is part of its broader strategy to expand its reach and capabilities. By offering internet services from space, the company aims to provide connectivity to underserved areas around the world, ultimately bridging the digital divide.

The launch of these prototype satellites marks an important step forward for Amazon’s Kuiper program. With the successful deployment of its satellite network, Amazon will be able to offer high-speed internet access to remote regions, enabling economic growth and improving communication infrastructure globally.

This latest development highlights the dynamic nature of the space industry, where companies must adapt and adjust their plans to overcome technical challenges and ensure the successful execution of their missions. Amazon’s determination to find alternative launch options demonstrates its commitment to progressing its satellite internet ambitions.