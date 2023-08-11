Amazon Switches Rockets for Test Satellites in Project Kuiper

Amazon is making a switch in its plans to launch test satellites for its Project Kuiper internet constellation. The two prototypes are now scheduled to lift off on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket as early as Sept. 26 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Originally, the satellites were intended to launch on ULA’s new Vulcan Centaur rocket, but due to delays, the switch to Atlas V was made. This is the second time that the satellites have changed rockets, as they were initially planned to fly on startup company ABL Space Systems’ RS 1 rocket from Alaska, which also experienced delays.

The purpose of the prototype mission is to test the functionality of different components of Amazon’s satellite network and gather real-world data to supplement lab testing, fieldwork, and simulations. The findings from this mission will aid in finalizing the design, deployment, and operational plans for Amazon’s commercial satellite system, which aims to provide reliable and affordable broadband to customers worldwide.

Amazon previously purchased an Atlas V rocket, which is one of nine Atlas V rockets reserved for its massive 3,236 satellite constellation, intended to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink system. In 2022, Amazon secured a deal for up to 83 launches over five years with several launch providers, including ULA, Blue Origin, and Arianespace. However, none of these rockets have launched yet, with Vulcan Centaur being the closest to realization.

To support the Project Kuiper launches from Florida’s Space Coast, Amazon is constructing a $120 million satellite processing facility at the Kennedy Space Center’s former Shuttle Landing Facility. This facility will fuel and integrate the satellites with ULA or Blue Origin rocket fairings before heading to their respective launch pads.

Amazon has a deadline of July 2026 to deploy at least half of its satellite constellation into orbit to maintain its license with the Federal Communications Commission. To meet this target, Amazon plans to utilize ULA’s remaining Atlas rockets and initial Vulcan launches. ULA is also investing in additional rocket preparation facilities in Cape Canaveral to support approximately two launches per month by 2025.

While Atlas rockets can only carry a few dozen satellites, Amazon’s majority launch order is scheduled for 2024 when the heavy-lift Vulcan, New Glenn, and Ariane 6 rockets come online, significantly increasing capacity. Amazon plans to send up to three launches per month once all rockets are available.

Amazon remains confident in its commitment to building its constellation and is focusing on the success of the prototype satellites before moving into full-scale production at its facility in Kent, Washington.