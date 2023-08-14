Amazon Switches Rockets for Project Kuiper Satellite Launches

Amazon has made the decision to switch rockets once again in its pursuit to launch its first test satellites for Project Kuiper, its internet constellation. The two prototype satellites are now scheduled to be launched on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket as early as September 26th from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Originally, the satellites were looking to launch on ULA’s new Vulcan Centaur rocket, but due to delays, the Vulcan is not expected to fly until at least late 2023. This is the second time the satellites have switched rockets, as they were initially planned to launch on ABL Space Systems’ RS 1 rocket.

The purpose of the prototype mission is to test how the different components of Amazon’s satellite network work together and gather real-world data from space. The findings from this mission will be used to finalize the design, deployment, and operational plans for the commercial satellite system, which aims to provide reliable and affordable broadband to customers worldwide.

Amazon has already purchased the Atlas V ride, as it is one of the nine Atlas V rockets reserved for its 3,236 satellite constellation. The constellation aims to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink system. In addition to Atlas V, Amazon has struck deals with launch providers ULA on its Vulcan Centaur, Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, and Arianespace’s Ariane 6 rocket. None of these rockets have been launched yet, but Vulcan Centaur is expected to be the closest to realization.

To support the Project Kuiper satellite launches from the Space Coast, Amazon is building a satellite processing facility at the Kennedy Space Center. It aims to have at least half of its satellite constellation in orbit by July 2026 to maintain its license with the Federal Communications Commission. ULA is preparing its remaining Atlas rockets and contracted Vulcan launches to meet the target of deploying 1,600 satellites. Amazon plans to send up to three launches per month once all the rockets are available.

The deployment of Vulcan Centaur, New Glenn, and Ariane 6 will significantly contribute to reaching Amazon’s satellite constellation goals. These rockets have larger capacities than the Atlas V, allowing for more satellites to be launched into low-Earth orbit. Amazon’s production facility in Kent, Washington, will be responsible for manufacturing up to four satellites per day once full-scale production begins.