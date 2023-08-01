Data Transmission by Laser Enables High-Speed Internet Connections

Researchers in Switzerland have successfully transmitted and received optical data at rates of over 10 Tbit/s over a distance of 53 kilometres. This achievement, carried out between an Alpine peak and an observatory in Bern, could pave the way for faster and more cost-effective internet connections for satellite constellations in near-Earth orbit.

Satellite constellation systems, like SpaceX’s Starlink, aim to provide internet access to areas without access to optical-fibre cable technology. These systems rely on space-based laser communications to connect these areas to the optical network via satellites.

Currently, data transmission between satellites and ground stations primarily relies on radiofrequency technologies operating in the microwave range. In contrast, laser optical systems operate in the near-infrared range, allowing for shorter wavelengths and higher data transmission rates. Previous experiments have demonstrated data transmission rates of up to 100 Gbits/s over distances of 10 km and 1 Tbits/s over distances of up to 3 m using free-space optical communication technologies.

The challenge with laser optical systems is that they require advanced high-order modulation formats and high signal-to-noise ratios, limiting their effectiveness over long distances. Future satellite links will demand even higher data rates.

In their recent experiment, researchers established a satellite optical communications link between the Jungfraujoch and the Zimmerwald Observatory. By modulating the laser’s light wave, the team efficiently propagated the laser beam through atmospheric turbulence that would typically hinder the transmission of data.

The modulation technique used allowed the receiver to detect different states encoded into a single symbol, transmitting more than one bit of information per symbol. For example, schemes with 16 or 64 states can transmit four or six bits, respectively.

The success of the experiment was attributed to several key components. On the transmitter side, the team employed power-efficient encoding using a polarization-multiplexed 64-quadrature-amplitude-modulation. An adaptive optics system at the receiving station corrected the phase front error of the electromagnetic wave after it passed through the turbulent atmosphere.

This breakthrough brings us closer to satellite-Earth and inter-satellite communication links based on optical technologies that can achieve high data rates per channel. These links could potentially act as the backbone for terrestrial fibre networks, connecting remote areas where optical fibre deployment is not feasible.

The researchers are now exploring a novel modulation format, 4D-BPSK, which they believe could be applicable to other optical applications due to its high sensitivity.