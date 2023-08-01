Data Transmission by Laser for Faster Internet Connections

Researchers in Switzerland have successfully transmitted and received optical data at rates exceeding 10 Tbit/s over a distance of 53 kilometers between an Alpine peak and an observatory at the University of Bern. This breakthrough experiment shows the potential for using laser technology to create faster and more cost-effective Internet connections for satellite constellations in near-Earth orbit.

Satellite constellation systems like SpaceX’s Starlink aim to provide worldwide internet access via space-based laser communications. Unlike traditional methods that rely on radiofrequency technologies operating in the microwave range, laser optical systems operate in the near-infrared range with much shorter wavelengths. This allows them to transmit significantly more data in the same amount of time.

While previous experiments have demonstrated that free-space optical communication can transmit data at high rates, these systems require advanced modulation formats and perform best over shorter distances. Future satellite links will require even higher data rates, around 500 Gbit/s or more.

In this study, researchers established a satellite optical communications link between the Jungfraujoch Research Station and the Zimmerwald Observatory. They successfully demonstrated that a laser beam can propagate through atmospheric turbulence that would typically affect the transmission of data. By modulating the laser’s light wave, the researchers were able to transmit multiple bits of information per oscillation, significantly increasing the efficiency of data transmission.

The success of this experiment can be attributed to several key components. The team encoded the information in a power-efficient way using a coherent modulation format and transmitted it with high precision. An adaptive optics system at the receiving station corrected the phase front error of the electromagnetic wave, resulting in a much stronger signal.

This new technique brings us closer to achieving satellite-ground and inter-satellite communication links with optical technologies that can achieve very high data rates per channel. In areas where traditional communication technologies like optical fiber are not feasible, these links could act as the backbone for connecting the unconnected.

The researchers are now exploring a novel modulation format called 4D-BPSK, which could have applications in other optical systems due to its high sensitivity.