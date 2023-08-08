Al Yah Satellite Communications Co PJSC (Yahsat) is a United Arab Emirates-based company that specializes in providing satellite communication services and solutions. It is a subsidiary of Mubadala Development Company.

Yahsat operates across 85 countries, covering regions such as the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and South West Asia. The company offers a wide range of satellite services and solutions to various clients, including individuals, commercial organizations, and government agencies.

Some of the services provided by Yahsat include voice, data, video, and Internet connectivity solutions. These services are offered through four main service packages:

1. YahClick Satellite Broadband Service: This service offers broadband internet access to both individuals and businesses. It enables high-speed internet connectivity in areas without access to traditional terrestrial networks.

2. YahLive Satellite Broadcast Service: YahLive provides satellite broadcast solutions, allowing broadcasters to reach a wide audience across different regions. This service offers high-quality video and audio transmission for television and radio channels.

3. YahLink Satellite Connectivity Service: YahLink offers secure and reliable satellite connectivity solutions. It caters to the communication needs of businesses, governments, and other organizations that require uninterrupted and efficient data transmission.

4. YahSecure Service: This service is designed for military, government agencies, and critical commercial applications. It ensures secure and encrypted communication, safeguarding sensitive information and enhancing overall security.

Yahsat also provides YahService, which offers end-to-end solutions for satellite communication. This comprehensive service includes planning, installation, and maintenance of satellite systems, ensuring seamless connectivity for clients.

With its diverse range of services and coverage across multiple regions, Al Yah Satellite Communications Co PJSC (Yahsat) is a leading provider of satellite communication solutions, serving a wide range of clients in various industries.