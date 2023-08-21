Airtel-backed OneWeb to Launch Satellite Internet Services in September

Airtel-backed telecommunications company OneWeb is all set to launch its satellite internet services from September. The company aims to provide internet access to remote and underserved areas across the globe.

OneWeb has launched 64 satellites into space to create its global broadband network. The satellites were launched into orbit by the Arianespace Soyuz launch vehicle from Kazakhstan. The company plans to launch a total of 648 satellites to achieve global coverage.

With this initiative, OneWeb aims to bridge the digital divide and bring affordable internet connectivity to areas where traditional terrestrial networks are not available. The satellite-based internet services will not only benefit remote areas but also maritime and aviation sectors.

Airtel, along with other investors, has a significant stake in OneWeb. Airtel plans to utilize OneWeb’s satellite network to enhance its own network capabilities and provide seamless connectivity to its customers.

Initially, OneWeb will focus on providing internet services to the United Kingdom, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland, Canada, and the Arctic region. The company will gradually expand its services to other parts of the world as its satellite network becomes fully operational.

OneWeb’s satellite internet services will offer high-speed, low latency internet connectivity to users. It will revolutionize internet access in remote and underserved areas, enabling access to educational, healthcare, and business opportunities.

The launch of OneWeb’s satellite internet services in September will mark a significant step towards achieving global connectivity and addressing the digital divide.