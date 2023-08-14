Airmo: Providing Precise Data on Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Space

Airmo, a German-based climate tech startup, aims to revolutionize the monitoring and understanding of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. By combining expertise from the fields of climate tech and space tech, Airmo is working towards building one source of truth for emissions monitoring and becoming the standard in carbon emissions reporting.

With the technology it is developing, Airmo envisions providing global monitoring of the planet, offering continuous and precise data on GHG emissions from space. The company’s goal is to make a tool that is reliable and accepted by scientists, governments, and various communities.

In June, Airmo secured a pre-seed funding round of 5.2 million euros ($5.72 million) and received a contract from the European Space Agency (ESA) to build its first satellite mission. The company is well-funded to develop its minimum viable product and launch its first satellite. Airmo aims to be profitable by 2027, five years from its launch in 2022.

Currently, Airmo is focused on developing the payload, the instrument that will be deployed on a small satellite platform. The company is building and testing the payload components to evaluate its performance. In collaboration with platform providers, Airmo will prepare the satellite for launch in the coming year.

While exploring various use cases for its data, Airmo is initially targeting the oil & gas industry, which faces significant challenges in emissions monitoring. The company plans to expand its commercial landscape by forming partnerships in other industries such as chemicals, cement, and agriculture. Airmo is also considering pilot programs with German cities.

The main customers for Airmo’s technology and services are companies that want to understand and monitor their emissions based on actual data. Airmo believes supply chain monitoring is an interesting use case, and financial institutions and venture funds may be interested in understanding the emissions of their portfolio companies.

Airmo’s technology offers remote and automated monitoring, aiding in the detection of accidents, leaks, and flares. This capability is of particular interest to the oil and gas sector for repeated monitoring of their infrastructure in different countries.

With several commercial deals in the pipeline, Airmo is inching closer to providing its services to customers. The company expects to sign contracts by the end of the year, which will become operational once its satellites are launched.

Airmo recognizes the enormous impact that space tech companies can make in combating climate change. The increasing global interest in addressing climate issues has driven the growth of such companies. Airmo aims to contribute to this cause by providing reliable and accurate information about emissions from space-based data.