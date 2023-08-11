Destructive Wildfire Sweeps Across Maui

An out-of-control wildfire ravaged the town of Lahaina on the drought-stricken island of Maui this week. The blaze, which started on Tuesday for unknown reasons, quickly grew in size due to powerful winds driven by Hurricane Dora. At least 55 people have lost their lives, and thousands have been displaced from their homes.

Meteorologists have explained that despite Dora passing more than 700 miles south of the Hawaiian archipelago, its interaction with a high-pressure area in the northern Pacific Ocean created strong winds that rapidly spread the fire across the dry landscape of Maui.

Satellite images provided by U.S. Earth-observation companies, Maxar Technologies and Planet, offer a glimpse of the extent of the destruction. Comparisons between images taken before and after the fire reveal a once neat and green neighborhood transformed into an ash-covered scene with billowing plumes of smoke.

NASA’s Landsat 8 satellite captured an alarming image of Lahaina engulfed in flames shortly after the fire was reported. Europe’s Sentinel-2 Earth-observing spacecraft also observed the region on fire during its pass over the area.

The fires have continued to burn on the remote island as of Friday morning, according to media reports. Hawaii’s governor, Josh Green, has called it the largest natural disaster in the state’s history, with 80% of Lahaina said to be “gone”.

The winds that fueled the flames are now subsiding, providing some relief to the firefighting and rescue efforts. However, the winds had initially grounded National Guard helicopters, causing further difficulties in combatting the fires. Rescue operations and aid efforts have been complex due to the remote location of Maui and the limited resources available to handle such a massive disaster.