ESA Successfully Conducts Controlled Reentry of Aeolus Satellite

In a historic experiment, the European Space Agency (ESA) has carried out a controlled reentry of its Atmospheric Dynamics Mission-Aeolus (ADM-Aeolus) satellite. The maneuver was designed to minimize the creation of space debris or fragments reaching the Earth’s surface.

Launched on August 22, 2018, Aeolus was an ESA Earth observation satellite equipped with instruments for making precise measurements to create global wind-component-profile observations. It was also the first satellite capable of measuring winds from the Earth’s surface up to an altitude of 30,000 m (100,000 ft).

Exceeding its three-year service life by 18 months, Aeolus ran low on thruster fuel used to adjust its orbit. The recent increase in solar activity caused the Earth’s atmosphere to expand, resulting in even more fuel consumption. As a result, Mission Control decided to terminate the mission.

ESA took advantage of this opportunity to test a closely controlled maneuver to ensure safer reentry of defunct spacecraft. The reentry process was conducted in four phases.

During the first phase, Aeolus’s orbit was allowed to decay to an altitude of 280 km (175 miles). Then, the thrusters were used to further reduce the altitude to 250 km (155 miles) to evaluate the spacecraft’s performance during large low-altitude maneuvers.

The second phase involved four maneuvers over five days to bring the satellite down to an altitude of 150 km (93 miles). In the third phase, the altitude was decreased to 120 km (75 miles). During Phase IV, both the thruster fuel and battery fluids were jettisoned to minimize the risk of debris-scattering explosions.

After completing Phase IV, Aeolus was turned off with no radio transponder for tracking. However, the TIRA radar indicated that the satellite remained on its predicted trajectory. The US Space Command later confirmed that the satellite burned up over Antarctica at about 9:00 pm CEST on July 28, 2023.

The controlled reentry of the Aeolus satellite demonstrates ESA’s commitment to mitigating space debris and ensuring the safer disposal of defunct spacecraft.