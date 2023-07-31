CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

ESA Performs Controlled Reentry of Aeolus Satellite to Reduce Space Debris Risk

ByMampho Brescia

Jul 31, 2023
ESA has successfully carried out a controlled reentry of its satellite, Aeolus, in order to minimize the risk of space debris and fragments reaching the Earth’s surface. Aeolus, an Earth observation satellite launched on August 22, 2018, was equipped with instruments to measure global wind-component profiles. It was also the first satellite capable of measuring winds from the Earth’s surface up to an altitude of 30,000 m.

Exceeding its three-year service life by 18 months, Aeolus had low thruster fuel and increased solar activity was causing the Earth’s atmosphere to expand, consuming even more fuel. In light of these conditions, Mission Control made the decision to terminate the mission. However, ESA took the opportunity to conduct a closely controlled reentry maneuver in order to test safer methods for defunct spacecraft.

The reentry process consisted of four phases. In the first phase, the satellite’s orbit decayed to an altitude of 280 km. The thrusters were then used to lower the altitude to 250 km, during which engineers evaluated the spacecraft’s ability to handle low-altitude maneuvers. In the second phase, four maneuvers were performed over five days to bring Aeolus to an altitude of 150 km. The third phase further lowered the altitude to 120 km.

For the final phase, known as Phase IV, the satellite’s thruster fuel and battery fluids were jettisoned to reduce the risk of debris scattering upon reentry. Aeolus was then turned off, making it untrackable by radio transponder. However, radar data confirmed that the satellite burned up over Antarctica at approximately 9:00 pm CEST on July 28, 2023, as predicted.

The controlled reentry of Aeolus is a significant step in the direction of safer end-of-life practices for satellites. By carefully managing the reentry process and reducing the risk of space debris, ESA is contributing to the long-term sustainability of space activities.

