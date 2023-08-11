American Weather Forecasters Adapt to Predicting Hurricanes

American weather forecasters have become skilled at predicting hurricanes. Meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) start tracking tropical storms as soon as they form, accurately predicting windspeed and likely areas of landfall well in advance. This enables the government to issue evacuation orders to the right communities, saving lives and property.

However, the damage caused by these storms to buildings, roads, utilities, and local infrastructure cannot be foreseen. Hurricane-related property damage costs billions of dollars annually, and as climate change worsens storm intensity and introduces severe coastal flooding from rising sea levels, the destruction is increasing. In response, property insurance companies are raising rates to cover costs and discourage homeowners from living in hurricane-prone areas.

In addition to property damage, hurricanes also disrupt power supply, disable cell towers, and render telephone networks inoperable. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) plays a critical role in coordinating the response to natural disasters. To ensure effective communication and coordination among first responders, FEMA must have access to backup communication networks that can be quickly activated.

To prepare for emergencies, FEMA and other emergency planners work in advance to secure necessary resources and satellite bandwidth. Additionally, they stay informed of new technologies that could be used during emergencies. For example, in recent years, there have been advancements in low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, mobile antenna technologies, and standalone 5G networks. These technologies offer cost-effective solutions for temporarily replacing damaged communication networks.

New satellite services provide alternate options for communication in the aftermath of a hurricane. Geosynchronous orbit (GEO) satellites, located 22,000 miles from Earth, have been a reliable choice for emergency connectivity. However, the advent of LEO systems, orbiting 600 to 1,000 miles from Earth, offer lower latency and improved signal reliability.

Emerging antenna technologies also contribute to effective emergency communication. Flat panel antennas, used for LEO connectivity, are compact and self-align to satellite constellations. They can establish connections quickly and provide high-speed downloads, making them suitable for enhanced emergency communications.

Standalone 5G networks, originally developed for cellular phone connectivity, can also be utilized to establish large-scale outdoor networks. These networks support multiple connections and are used for operations and maintenance in certain locations.

Another promising development is the ability to connect conventional cell phones to satellites for communication when mobile networks are unavailable. The latest generation of Apple iPhone and ruggedized satellite-enabled smartphones offer direct-to-device services for post-hurricane and out-of-network communication.

With the increasing frequency of weather disasters in the United States, effective emergency response preparation becomes vital. Employing tested and proven solutions, such as advanced satellite services, antenna technologies, standalone networks, and direct-to-device services, helps ensure resilient communication during and after hurricanes and other emergencies.