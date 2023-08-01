CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Adidas Renames Best-Selling Trainers in Honor of Harry Styles

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 1, 2023
Adidas has decided to pay tribute to Harry Styles, the British pop star known for wearing Adidas Gazelles, by renaming their best-selling trainers as ‘Satellite Stompers’. This new name originated from Styles’ fans who were inspired by his Top 20 single, “Satellite”.

The Gazelle, originally introduced in 1966 as Adidas’ first suede design, has experienced a resurgence in popularity in recent years. Its fame has been boosted by viral unboxing videos on platforms like TikTok, as well as fans purchasing the sneakers to wear at Styles’ live shows.

According to the updated description on the Adidas website, the Gazelle trainers have the “ability to elevate any ensemble”. The page acknowledges that the shoes have become a staple in Styles’ wardrobe and are affectionately referred to by his dedicated fans as ‘Satellite Stompers’. It highlights the timeless design, featuring a sleek silhouette and the iconic three stripes, which perfectly complements Styles’ unique aesthetic. The trainers are described as versatile and comfortable, making them suitable for both casual and formal outfits.

This move by Adidas can be seen as an attempt to boost sales, especially in light of their fallout with US rapper Kanye West. Adidas severed ties with West in October due to anti-Semitic remarks he made online. However, West’s Yeezy designs are still available for purchase on the Adidas site.

By renaming their best-selling trainers as ‘Satellite Stompers’, Adidas aims to capture the attention of Harry Styles’ fans and capitalise on the association between Styles and his iconic footwear.

