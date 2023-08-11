Access Services Satellite Location for CWRU Students

As Case Western Reserve University prepares for the arrival of new and returning students, Access Services is establishing a satellite location to better serve student needs during Discover Week. From August 21st to August 25th, the Student Organization Center in Tinkham Veale University Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all students to access various services.

At the satellite location, students will be able to obtain their student IDs, parking permits, and RTA stickers for their passes. Access Services is committed to serving the entire CWRU community, and while this temporary location is primarily for student needs, faculty and staff members can still visit the main service center in Crawford Hall.

For first-year undergraduate students, student IDs can be obtained at University Housing during move-in or Discover Days check-in. Returning undergraduate and graduate students who need to replace a lost, stolen, or damaged student ID can visit the Access Services satellite location at Tinkham Veale University Center.

Students interested in purchasing a parking permit can do so at the satellite location by bringing a copy of their CWRU student ID or a government-issued photo ID, as well as the year, make, and model of their vehicle.

Undergraduate commuter students can pick up their RTA stickers at the satellite office in Tinkham Veale University Center, while undergraduate residential students will receive their RTA stickers from the housing office. Graduate students will obtain their RTA stickers directly from their associated school.

Access Services aims to make these essential services easily accessible to students, ensuring a smooth and convenient start to the new academic year at Case Western Reserve University.