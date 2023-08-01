AXESS Networks and ABS Sign Agreement to Expand Middle East Network Coverage

AXESS Networks, a satellite communications provider, has partnered with ABS, a global satellite operator, to launch a new network that will enhance AXESS’ coverage in the Middle East. This agreement will benefit both terrestrial and maritime clients in the region, further strengthening AXESS’ strategy for the ABS-2A satellite.

This development builds upon AXESS’ existing Ku-band satellite coverage in the Middle East, which has been supported by previous agreements for networks on the ABS-3A and ABS-2 satellites. The expanded coverage will promote AXESS’ service offerings in various sectors, including maritime, oil and gas, enterprise, and telecommunications markets.

According to Guido Neumann, President at AXESS EMEA, this rapid roll-out of AXESS networks in the Middle East offers improved communication options for clients involved in fixed and mobile activities in the region. Adrian Redfern, Director of Business Development at AXESS EMEA, highlighted the significance of ABS-2A’s coverage in supporting AXESS’ maritime clients navigating through the Suez Canal. The increasing demand for satellite communications, facilitated by AXESS’ unlimited, uncapped, and unthrottled Ku-band networks, has contributed to the organic expansion of their geographic network coverage.

Ramsey Khanfour, Chief Commercial Officer of ABS, emphasized the global reach that is being extended through the collaboration with AXESS Networks. This partnership aims to provide robust and reliable satellite communications to the Middle East and other regions. Chris Spore, VP Sales of ABS, expressed satisfaction in working together with the AXESS Networks team to expand their global coverage and find innovative solutions for maritime and land-based communication needs.

In conclusion, the agreement between AXESS Networks and ABS will enhance the network coverage in the Middle East, benefiting both terrestrial and maritime clients. This collaboration aims to provide seamless and reliable satellite communications for various industries and promote connectivity in an evolving interconnected world.