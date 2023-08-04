Satellite Library Connects Navy Youth and Sailors

A productive collaboration between the Coronado Public Library and the Navy Silver Strand Youth and Teen Center has resulted in the establishment of a satellite library. This unique endeavor is aimed at providing books to both navy kids and sailors.

The library, which is located onboard the USS Boxer, is the result of efforts by various individuals and organizations. Capt. Brian Holmes, the Executive Officer, along with Command Master Chief CMDCM Jose J. Ramiro Guzman, Library Director Shaun Briley, Friends of the Library board member Sharon Hall, and Commanding Officer Capt. Matthew W. Cieslukowski were all instrumental in making this project a reality.

The satellite library serves a dual purpose. It caters to navy kids, providing them with access to a wide range of books and educational resources. Additionally, it also offers reading materials for sailors, ensuring that they have opportunities for leisure and personal enrichment while onboard the USS Boxer.

This initiative is a testament to the commitment of the Coronado Public Library and the Navy Silver Strand Youth and Teen Center to support and engage with the navy community. By establishing this satellite library, they are actively promoting a culture of reading and lifelong learning among navy youth and sailors.

The collaboration between these two institutions not only benefits the navy community but also fosters a sense of connection and camaraderie. The library becomes a gathering place, encouraging interaction between navy kids and sailors, fostering relationships and building a sense of community onboard the USS Boxer.

The establishment of this satellite library marks an important milestone in bridging the gap between the navy youth and sailors. It provides them with a shared space that encourages intellectual growth, imagination, and a love for reading. Through this project, the Coronado Public Library and the Navy Silver Strand Youth and Teen Center have demonstrated their commitment to the well-being and development of the navy community.