Unprecedented Canadian Wildfires Cause Poor Air Quality in the US

This summer, the East Coast and Midwest regions of the United States have been experiencing diminished air quality due to wildfires, a phenomenon commonly seen on the West Coast. In June 2023, over 120 million Americans were living under air quality warnings with cities like Chicago, Detroit, and Milwaukee experiencing some of the world’s worst air quality.

These poor air conditions are a result of devastating wildfires in Canada that have burned an unprecedented 25 million acres, equivalent to the size of Kentucky. These fires have exceeded the records set by the 1989 Canadian fires, and they have resulted in the deaths of two Canadian firefighters and displaced over 120,000 people. The early and severe wildfire season can be attributed to extreme heat and dry, windy weather.

While the impact of the Canadian fires has been felt across the United States, some American communities have been dealing with air quality issues for years. One such community is South Baltimore’s Curtis Bay, situated near the Curtis Bay coal terminal, the second-largest coal exporter on the East Coast. The neighborhood has been affected by industrial pollution, with coal dust accumulating on houses and cars, leaving black stains. The presence of nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide, ground-level ozone, and fine particulate matter contributes to dangerous air pollution in this community.

Despite community efforts, protests, and fines, the coal operations in South Baltimore continue to operate, leading to ongoing pollution and the accumulation of soot. Residents have reported finding black flecks in their saliva, and the neighborhood also experiences diesel pollution from heavy truck traffic to and from the coal terminal.

Air pollution disproportionately affects poor communities and people of color. Areas with historical poor air quality, like southeast Texas and Rust Belt areas, still struggle with pollution today. Exposure to air pollution has been linked to various respiratory illnesses, including emphysema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and asthma. Children in low-income, urban areas are particularly susceptible to asthma attacks.

Monitoring air quality has been a challenge historically, as land-based monitors are not comprehensive and are not located everywhere. Only 21% of US counties have Environmental Protection Agency monitors on the ground. To address this issue, the Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) satellite instrument has been developed through collaboration between NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory. TEMPO, attached to a commercial telecommunications satellite, will provide continuous air pollution readings for the entire country. It will measure ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and other elements of atmospheric chemistry cycles.

TEMPO’s real-time monitoring capabilities will allow for a comprehensive view of communities burdened by pollution. This satellite data will be valuable in understanding how air quality fluctuates throughout the day and alerting the public to changing conditions during wildfires or chemical disasters. Overall, more effective air monitoring is crucial for protecting public health and addressing the impacts of air pollution.