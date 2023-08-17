Air Quality Problems Persist in the United States

This summer, the East Coast and Midwest regions of the United States have been dealing with poor air quality caused by wildfires, similar to what residents on the West Coast are familiar with. Over 120 million Americans received air quality warnings in late June 2023, with cities like Chicago, Detroit, and Milwaukee experiencing some of the worst air quality globally. The fires in Canada have burned an unprecedented 25 million acres, surpassing the record-setting fires of 1989. The extreme heat and dry, windy weather have contributed to this severe wildfire season, resulting in the death of two Canadian firefighters and the displacement of over 120,000 people.

While the wildfires have impacted various areas of the United States, some communities have been struggling with air quality issues for years. South Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood, for instance, faces industrial pollution due to its proximity to the Curtis Bay coal terminal. The neighborhood has been affected by coal dust build-up, leading to stained siding on houses and discomfort for residents. Additionally, the neighborhood experiences diesel pollution caused by heavy truck traffic associated with the coal terminal.

Air pollution, including gases like nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide, ground-level ozone, and tiny particulates, poses significant risks to the health of individuals living in affected areas. Poor air quality has been linked to respiratory issues such as emphysema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and asthma. Children in low-income, urban areas are particularly vulnerable to asthma attacks. However, tracking and monitoring air quality has historically posed challenges.

The existing land-based monitors are insufficient in providing comprehensive data on air pollution levels across the country. The majority of US counties lack Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) monitors on the ground. Satellite-based monitoring systems offer a potential solution to this issue. The Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) satellite instrument, a collaboration between NASA, NOAA, and the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, will provide nearly continuous air pollution readings for the entire country. Launching in August 2023, TEMPO will measure sunlight reflection and scattering to detect ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and other elements of daily atmospheric chemistry cycles.

TEMPO’s real-time monitoring capabilities are vital for studying variations in air quality throughout the day and alerting the public during wildfires or chemical disasters. It offers the potential to create a comprehensive view of communities burdened by pollution. The launch of TEMPO is seen as a major advance in understanding and addressing air quality problems in the United States.