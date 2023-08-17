Hazy Skies and Dangerous Air Quality: The Impact of Air Pollution

This summer, parts of the East Coast and Midwest regions of the United States have been facing significant air quality issues caused by wildfires. Over 120 million Americans were living under air quality warnings, with cities like Chicago, Detroit, and Milwaukee experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world. These wildfires in Canada, which have burned an unprecedented 25 million acres, have resulted in extreme heat, dry weather, and dangerous air quality. Two Canadian firefighters lost their lives, and more than 120,000 people were displaced.

While the 2023 fires in Canada have affected various areas in the United States, some American communities have been dealing with air quality problems for a long time. Industrial pollution from coal terminals, like the Curtis Bay neighborhood in South Baltimore, has been causing health issues for residents. An explosion at a coal terminal in 2021 spread coal dust throughout the neighborhood, and the problem continues to persist. Some residents have reported black flecks in their saliva and constant exposure to harmful particulates.

Air pollution has a disproportionate impact on low-income communities and people of color. Poor air quality has been linked to respiratory diseases such as emphysema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and asthma. Children in low-income urban areas are more likely to suffer from asthma attacks.

Monitoring air quality has historically been a challenge due to the difficulty of tracking invisible pollutants. Land-based monitors are limited in their coverage and cannot give a comprehensive picture of air quality across the country. However, the launch of the Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) satellite instrument in August 2023 offers a potential solution. TEMPO, a collaboration between NASA, NOAA, and the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, will provide continuous air pollution readings for the entire country. It will measure ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and other elements of atmospheric chemistry cycles in real-time, giving researchers valuable data to analyze air quality patterns.

By using satellite data, experts hope to create a more comprehensive view of communities burdened by pollution. This information can be used to address air quality issues and protect public health. TEMPO’s ability to provide real-time data will also help in monitoring fluctuations in air quality caused by factors such as increased traffic or environmental disasters.

Improving air quality is a critical step towards ensuring the health and well-being of communities affected by pollution, particularly those already facing environmental injustices. Awareness and effective monitoring enable policymakers and communities to take the necessary actions to address air pollution and its impact on public health.