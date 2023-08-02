CityLife

LEO Satellites: The Benefits and Challenges

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
LEO Satellites: The Benefits and Challenges

Mega-constellations of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, including Starlink, OneWeb, Orbcomm, and Iridium, are set to revolutionize our daily lives by providing broadband connectivity anywhere on Earth. These constellations, comprising tens of thousands of satellites, have the potential to transform positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) systems.

The article presents the current state-of-the-art results of PNT with multi-constellation LEO satellite signals of opportunity (SOPs). It introduces a LEO-agnostic opportunistic navigation receiver capable of acquiring and tracking unknown LEO satellite signals, producing Doppler navigation observables with high accuracy. To address the challenges of poorly known satellite ephemerides and unknown clock errors, a differential simultaneous tracking and navigation (DSTAN) framework is developed.

Experimental navigation results are demonstrated on a stationary receiver and a ground vehicle. The stationary receiver achieved a final 2D position error of 5.1 m by exploiting signals from multiple LEO constellations. The ground vehicle, equipped with an inertial measurement unit (IMU) and an altimeter, achieved a 3D position root-mean squared error (RMSE) of 9.5 m and a final 3D error of 4.4 m.

The article also presents simulation results envisioning the future deployment of Starlink and OneWeb constellations. The DSTAN framework could achieve decimeter-level and meter-level accuracy with pseudorange and Doppler measurements over a 23-km trajectory without relying on global navigation satellite systems (GNSS).

LEO satellites offer several benefits for PNT, including their close proximity to Earth, higher carrier-to-noise ratio, and diverse frequency bands and orbits. However, exploiting LEO signals for PNT has its challenges, as private operators who own these satellites often do not disclose crucial information such as ephemerides, clock synchronization, and signal specifications.

In conclusion, the results from this research demonstrate the efficacy and potential of LEO-agnostic blind opportunistic navigation frameworks. As LEO constellations continue to expand, they have the potential to revolutionize PNT systems and provide unprecedented connectivity and accuracy for users worldwide.

