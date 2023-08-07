Satellite Partnerships: Expanding Connectivity and Boosting Performance

Communication Service Providers (CSPs) often struggle to reach potential customers in rural or low-density urban areas through existing networks. Direct-to-handset satellite connectivity is also not a perfect solution for achieving the coverage and performance offered by telcos. To address these challenges, CSPs and satellite firms are increasingly teaming up to expand coverage, offer IoT and edge connectivity to more businesses, connect remote industrial locations, and provide faster connectivity at sea.

Several telco-satellite partnerships have been announced recently, each with its own advantages for end users. One such partnership is between Telstra and OneWeb. Telstra plans to move its remote mobile base stations to OneWeb’s network, expanding capacity and coverage. This collaboration will bring high-speed connectivity of up to 25Gbps to Telstra’s mobile customers in remote locations. Additionally, OneWeb’s constellation will extend mobile coverage to an additional 100,000 sq km of Australia over the next two years.

Deutsche Telekom (DT) is focusing on IoT connectivity and has partnered with satellite companies Intelsat and Skylo to close gaps in its coverage. DT plans to integrate Intelsat’s FlexEnterprise satellite-as-a-service offering into its cloud-based IoT services. The collaboration with Skylo focuses on narrowband applications, enabling devices to connect to Skylo’s satellite network and DT’s IoT network without additional hardware. Use cases include wind turbine monitoring, data collection for weather stations, and connectivity for oceangoing vessels.

Telefónica has partnered with satellite operator Sateliot to enhance IoT connectivity. By integrating Sateliot’s LEO network into Telefónica’s existing IoT setup, the partnership aims to extend IoT capabilities to industries such as agriculture, shipping, and wind farms. The collaboration resulted in the first-ever test of a 5G network in space.

Etisalat and Eutelsat have joined forces to extend 5G coverage to areas unreachable by terrestrial connectivity. Etisalat’s business and industrial connectivity capacity now includes Eutelsat’s Quantum software-defined satellite. The Quantum satellite, developed in partnership with the European Space Agency and Airbus, enables programmable satellite coverage.

These partnerships between CSPs and satellite firms play a crucial role in expanding connectivity and improving performance for users worldwide. With continued collaboration, the goal of reaching underserved areas and providing seamless connectivity across different networks and industries will become increasingly achievable.