The SpaceNews Team Produces Show Dailies at the 2023 Small Satellite Show

The SpaceNews editorial team was present at the 2023 Small Satellite show in Logan, Utah, during the week of August 7th. They produced three show dailies to keep attendees informed about the latest developments in the space industry.

The conference, which took place in Logan, Utah, brought together professionals from various sectors to discuss and showcase innovations in small satellite technology. The event served as a platform for networking and cross-industry collaboration, promoting the advancement of the space sector.

The show dailies produced by the SpaceNews team provided a comprehensive overview of the happenings at the conference. They covered a wide range of topics, including advances in satellite technology, the latest commercial space ventures, and updates in policy and regulation.

By documenting the key highlights and insights from the event, the show dailies served as a valuable resource for attendees.

