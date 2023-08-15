Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Feature Satellite Connectivity

Samsung is set to release its highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series in 2024, and leaks suggest that the lineup will include a groundbreaking addition: satellite connectivity. The flagship models, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra, are expected to boast impressive cameras and displays to rival the iPhone 15 Pro Max, set to launch in September 2023.

According to a report by FoneArena, the inclusion of satellite connectivity in the Galaxy S24 series will provide a new level of communication capability. This feature was missing from the previous Galaxy S23 lineup, but it promises to revolutionize smartphone technology by enabling two-way communication between smartphones and satellites. This breakthrough technology will be especially valuable in areas with limited or no mobile network coverage, making it a game-changer for emergency communications and remote locations.

The decision to integrate satellite connectivity into the Galaxy S24 series shows Samsung’s strategic foresight. The company held back on introducing this feature in earlier models due to the immaturity of the satellite communication ecosystem and the high costs involved. However, it appears that Samsung has been working closely with Iridium Communications, a renowned provider of emergency communication satellite services. This collaboration signals Samsung’s commitment to ensuring reliable and efficient satellite connectivity.

To enable satellite connectivity, the Galaxy S24 series will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which supports connection to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites for emergency calls and messaging. Although this feature is already present in this year’s high-end phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, it was noticeably absent in previous Samsung models due to the early stage of satellite communication technology.

The integration of satellite connectivity in the Galaxy S24 series marks an exciting development in smartphone communication. If the rumors hold true, Samsung’s innovative approach could bring connectivity to even the most remote corners of the world, revolutionizing the way we communicate with our smartphones.