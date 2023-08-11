Major Contract Secured for MDA’s Montreal Plant

MDA, a satellite antenna manufacturer based in Montreal, has received confirmation from its customer, Telesat, regarding its business plan. This confirmation paves the way for a significant contract valued at $2.1 billion, marking the largest contract in MDA’s history.

The contract will enable MDA to launch a new digital satellite technology, according to Mike Greenley, the company’s president and CEO. With the high production volume made possible by this substantial contract, MDA is optimistic about introducing the product to the market successfully.

The agreement entails the construction of 198 low-orbit satellites at the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue facility on the Island of Montreal. Additionally, there are options to purchase up to 100 additional satellites. The purpose of these satellites is to provide internet connectivity to remote regions.

The implementation of this contract will take place entirely in Montreal, leading to the expansion of MDA’s facilities and the hiring of several hundred employees. Greenley expects to initiate production promptly, with a significant number of new hires expected within the next two to three quarters. The addition of a few hundred employees will support not only the Telesat project but also future digital satellite contracts.

Telesat plans to send its first batch of satellites into orbit in 2026, aiming to offer commercial service by 2027. Although the launch was initially anticipated for this year, the confirmation of the business plan secures the project’s timeline and reinforces the company’s commitment to advancing satellite technology.