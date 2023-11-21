Что было первым: Sams или Walmart?

In the world of retail giants, two names stand out: Sam’s Club and Walmart. Both of these companies have become household names, offering a wide range of products at affordable prices. But which one came first? Let’s dive into the history of these retail giants to find out.

Рождение клуба Сэма

Sam’s Club, a membership-only retail warehouse club, was actually born before Walmart. It was founded by Sam Walton in 1983, with the first store opening in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Sam’s Club aimed to provide small businesses and individuals with the opportunity to purchase products in bulk at discounted prices. The concept quickly gained popularity, and Sam’s Club expanded rapidly across the United States.

The Rise of Walmart

Walmart, on the other hand, was founded by Sam Walton in 1962. The first Walmart store opened its doors in Rogers, Arkansas. Initially, Walmart was a discount store that offered a wide variety of products at low prices. Over time, Walmart grew into the retail giant we know today, with thousands of stores worldwide.

The Connection between Sam’s Club and Walmart

While Sam’s Club and Walmart are separate entities, they are both part of the larger Walmart Inc. corporation. Sam’s Club operates as a subsidiary of Walmart, catering to a specific market segment with its membership-based warehouse model. This connection allows both companies to leverage their resources and provide customers with a diverse range of products and services.

FAQ

Вопрос: Кто-нибудь может делать покупки в Sam's Club?

A: No, Sam’s Club is a membership-only club. However, membership is open to both individuals and businesses.

Q: Are Sam’s Club and Walmart the same company?

A: While they are both part of Walmart Inc., Sam’s Club and Walmart are separate retail entities with their own distinct operations.

Q: Can I use my Walmart membership at Sam’s Club?

A: No, Walmart and Sam’s Club have separate membership programs. A Walmart membership does not grant access to Sam’s Club and vice versa.

In conclusion, Sam’s Club came before Walmart, with its establishment in 1983. However, both companies have grown under the umbrella of Walmart Inc., offering customers a wide range of products and services. Whether you’re looking for bulk purchases or everyday essentials, both Sam’s Club and Walmart have become go-to destinations for millions of shoppers worldwide.