FiiO выпускает KB3: клавиатуру со встроенным ЦАП и усилителем для наушников

FiiO, a renowned audio brand, has unveiled its latest innovation: the KB3, a mechanical keyboard equipped with a built-in digital-to-analog converter (DAC) and headphone amplifier. The KB3 aims to provide users with a superior audio experience compared to traditional 3.5mm headphone jacks found on desktop computers and laptops.

By integrating the DAC and headphone amp directly into the keyboard, FiiO eliminates the need for separate devices cluttering up the workspace. This means no more tangling headphone cables or additional external DACs and amplifiers. With FiiO’s expertise in audio technology, the KB3 promises high-quality sound performance.

The audio specifications of the KB3 are impressive. It features dual Cirrus Logic CS43131 DACs, supporting up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD256 audio formats. In addition to the standard 3.5mm headphone jack, the keyboard also offers a 4.4mm balanced output, providing more options for audio connectivity. According to Tom’s Hardware, the audio capabilities of the KB3 rival FiiO’s $80 KA13 headphone amp.

The keyboard itself boasts exceptional features in addition to its audio prowess. It is gasket-mounted and features hot-swap switches, allowing for easy switch replacement without soldering. The KB3 is compatible with both Mac and Windows systems and supports RGB lighting. It also supports the popular VIA configuration software, enhancing customization options. The compact 75-percent layout, resembling laptop keyboards, further adds to its appeal. Additionally, a volume control dial is conveniently located on the top-right corner of the keyboard.

While the integration of a headphone jack into a keyboard is not entirely novel, FiiO’s approach addresses potential issues with audio interference by using a built-in DAC to convert the digital audio signal from the computer. This approach is similar to the Moondrop Dash, another recent keyboard with a built-in headphone jack.

The KB3 is available for purchase on AliExpress. Customers can choose between a barebones option without switches or keycaps for $129.99 or a fully-assembled model for $149.99. FiiO also offers a wireless version of the keyboard, priced at $129.99 for the fully-assembled model, but this variant lacks the innovative audio features present in the wired version.

Вопросы и ответы:

1. What makes the FiiO KB3 unique?

The FiiO KB3 stands out due to its integration of a built-in DAC and headphone amp, providing improved audio quality compared to standard 3.5mm headphone jacks.

2. What are the audio specifications of the KB3?

The KB3 features dual Cirrus Logic CS43131 DACs, supporting up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD256 audio formats.

3. Can the KB3 be customized?

Yes, the KB3 supports RGB lighting and is compatible with the popular VIA configuration software, allowing for customization options.

4. Is the KB3 available as a wireless keyboard?

Yes, FiiO offers a wireless version of the KB3, but it does not include the innovative audio features found in the wired version.