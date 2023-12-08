Lenovo присоединяется к раздаче наград The ​​Game Awards с портативным компьютером Legion Go

Lenovo is getting in on the excitement of The Game Awards by announcing a giveaway of its Legion Go handheld device. Following Valve’s announcement of giving away 100 Steam Deck OLEDs during the event, Lenovo has decided to join the fun by offering 100 Legion Go devices to lucky winners.

The Game Awards, hosted by Geoff Keighley, is known for its thrilling game announcements and awards ceremony, and this year promises to be no different. Lenovo’s giveaway adds to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the event.

The Legion Go handheld is a formidable competitor to Valve’s Steam Deck. It offers a fantastic gaming experience on the go, with impressive features and performance. Lenovo is giving away the top-of-the-line 1TB model, which normally costs $649, making it an enticing prize for avid gamers and enthusiasts.

To participate in the giveaway, interested individuals can enter for a chance to win the Legion Go starting tomorrow at 7:30PM ET, coinciding with the start of The Game Awards. The entry period will last until the end of the event at 11:00PM ET, giving fans ample time to try their luck.

Whether it’s Valve’s Steam Deck or Lenovo’s Legion Go, gamers have the opportunity to win high-end handheld devices to elevate their gaming experience. The giveaways add an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to The Game Awards, making it a must-watch event for gaming enthusiasts everywhere.

So mark your calendars and get ready for The Game Awards on December 7th at 7:30PM ET, not only for the thrilling announcements and awards but also for the chance to win a top-of-the-line handheld gaming device from Lenovo.