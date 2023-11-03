Эффектный запуск SpaceX Falcon 9 ознаменовал 29-ю коммерческую миссию по снабжению МКС

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:30 p.m. EDT. The rocket deployed a batch of 23 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit, marking SpaceX’s 29th commercial resupply mission for NASA to the International Space Station (ISS).

The launch was executed flawlessly, with no delays or technical issues. The Falcon 9’s first stage booster landed on a drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean approximately 8½ minutes after liftoff. Spectators along the Space Coast were treated to a spectacular sight as the rocket soared skyward, leaving no local sonic booms in its wake.

The 45th Weather Squadron of the Space Force predicted an 80% chance of good weather for the launch. The forecast mentioned scattered cumulus clouds at altitudes ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 feet with isolated showers and northeast winds of 15 to 20 mph. The onshore flow over the Space Coast due to a surface high settling over the eastern United States limited moisture to lower levels, minimizing concerns about the Cumulus Cloud Rule.

Space enthusiasts can expect more exciting launches from Florida’s Space Coast in the near future. The next scheduled launch is NASA’s SpaceX CRS-29 mission, a cargo resupply mission to the ISS. The launch is now targeted for Tuesday at 9:16 p.m. EDT, following a two-day delay. The rocket will launch from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center and will follow a trajectory towards the northeast.

This mission holds significant importance as it will deliver new science investigations, food, supplies, and equipment to the international crew aboard the ISS. The research includes studying laser communications and understanding the interactions between Earth’s weather and space.

