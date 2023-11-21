Новое название: Разгадка тайн центра галактики Млечный Путь

The center of our Milky Way Galaxy remains a mesmerizing and enigmatic subject of scientific study. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured a stunning photograph of this region, providing us with a glimpse into the heart of our galactic home. This captivating image reveals a dense cluster of 5 million stars, shining brilliantly amidst the vast expanse of the Milky Way.

Scientists have long been intrigued by this region, often referring to it as the “heartbeat” of our galaxy. Proximity to a supermassive black hole, which resides at the heart of this region, could explain its intense activity. Positioned about 300 light-years away from Earth, the massive black hole exerts an incredible gravitational pull that transforms nearby protostars into true stars. These young stars, known as protostars, are rapidly evolving into dazzling celestial bodies, some many times larger than our own sun.

Before the pioneering observations of the James Webb Telescope, scientists could only speculate about the intricacies hidden within this region. The high-resolution images and sensitivity provided by the telescope’s advanced technology enable researchers to study and decipher the mysteries of this galactic center with unprecedented precision. With every discovery, scientists are moving closer to understanding the processes that drive the formation and evolution of stars within the heart of the Milky Way.

