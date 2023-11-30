Google Nest Cam представляет обнаружение гаражных ворот и другие функции

Google is expanding the capabilities of its Nest security cameras with the addition of a new garage door detection feature. The feature uses AI image detection to identify whether the garage door is closed, opened, or left open, and sends an alert to the user through the Google Home app. This feature is part of the Google Home app’s public preview and is set to roll out this week.

In addition to the garage door detection feature, Google is also bringing the first-gen Nest Outdoor Cam to the Google Home app, allowing users to view recorded clips, access a full camera history, and adjust the camera’s settings directly through the app. This integration enables users to incorporate their Nest cameras into their smart home automations using Google Home.

Furthermore, Google is introducing the ability to create custom-length, downloadable clips from recorded videos. Users can trim existing event video clips by selecting a start time and duration from a range of options. This feature was previously only available in the Nest app but will now be accessible through the Google Home app.

The introduction of these new features enhances the functionality and convenience of Nest security cameras. With the garage door detection feature, users can receive alerts and keep track of their garage door’s status remotely. The integration of the Nest Outdoor Cam into the Google Home app simplifies the management of camera settings and allows for seamless integration with other smart home devices. The ability to create custom-length clips empowers users to capture and share the most relevant footage from their recorded videos.

As Google continues to improve its Nest ecosystem, users can look forward to even more enhancements in the future, such as event and timeline history on the web version of Google Home and the ability to download clips directly from the app.

FAQ:

1. How does the garage door detection feature work?

The garage door detection feature uses AI image detection to identify whether the door is closed, opened, or left open. It sends alerts to the user through the Google Home app.

2. Which Nest cameras are compatible with the garage door detection feature?

The garage door detection feature is compatible with the Nest Cam (indoor, wired, 2nd gen) or the Nest Cam (battery), both of which require a Nest Aware subscription.

3. Can I view recorded clips and adjust camera settings in the Google Home app?

Yes, with the integration of the first-gen Nest Outdoor Cam into the Google Home app, users can view recorded clips, access full camera history, and adjust camera settings.

4. How can I create custom-length clips from recorded videos?

Users can now create custom-length clips by selecting a start time and duration from a range of options directly in the Google Home app.

5. What other features can we expect from Google in the future?

Google has plans to introduce event and timeline history to Google Home for the web and provide the ability to download clips directly from the app. However, specific details and timelines have not been announced yet.

