Duolingo запустит платформу геймифицированного музыкального образования

ByВики Ставропулу

сентябрь 11, 2023
Duolingo, the popular language learning platform, is expanding its offerings to include music education. The company, known for its ad-supported mini lessons, is creating a new package called Duolingo Music. This package is expected to launch with over 200 “fun and familiar tunes” in its learning library, along with interactive exercises and lessons designed to teach students how to read notes, play simple songs, and dive into music theory.

Like its language platform, Duolingo Music will follow a gamified learning structure. Students will be guided by animated characters through challenges such as note-matching and “fill in the blanks” exercises on a music score. They will earn game points and compete on leader boards to further motivate their learning. The new music curriculum will be revealed in more detail at the Duocon conference on October 11.

Duolingo’s Director of Engineering, New Subjects, Vanessa Jameson, stated that the company’s mission is to make the best education universally available. By offering music education for free in Duolingo’s playful and motivating format, they aim to make learning the fundamentals of music accessible to everyone.

Duolingo has previously expanded beyond language learning by adding an elementary math package for children and brain-training exercises for adults. With the addition of Duolingo Music, the platform continues its mission to provide diverse educational opportunities to a wide range of learners.

