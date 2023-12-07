Департамент охраны окружающей среды штата Нью-Йорк рассматривает вопрос использования дронов на охоте

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has recently clarified its stance on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones in hunting. While there have been inquiries about using drones to assist in the recovery of hunter-harvested deer or bear, the DEC emphasizes that ground tracking and recovery are integral parts of the hunt and should not involve the use of drones.

According to the DEC, drones are classified as aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and their use to aid hunters is prohibited by New York state laws. This restriction applies to both hobby and recreational drone pilots, as well as commercial drone pilots operating under FAA regulations.

It is important to note that the confusion arises from the fact that the same section of law that prohibits the use of aircraft also prohibits the use of dogs to aid in hunting deer or bear. However, the DEC is authorized to regulate and license the use of leashed tracking dogs specifically for the recovery of deer and bear. Unfortunately, there is no similar provision for the use of drones, and therefore, the DEC cannot regulate or license their use.

For hunters in need of assistance in locating dead or wounded deer or bear, the DEC recommends contacting volunteer, licensed, leashed-tracking dog handlers. There are several organizations available to provide this service, including Deer Search, Inc. for central and eastern New York, Deer Search FLC, Inc. for the Finger Lakes Region, and Deer Search of WNY, Inc. for Western New York.

In conclusion, the DEC’s stance on the use of drones in hunting is clear – they are not allowed. Ground tracking and recovery are essential skills for hunters, and the use of drones in these activities is prohibited by New York state laws. Hunters in need of assistance should rely on licensed leashed-tracking dog handlers to aid in the recovery of deer or bear.