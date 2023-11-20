Sony Launches Versatile α6700 Mirrorless Camera in India

Sony has introduced their latest addition to the APS-C camera lineup in the Indian market with the highly anticipated α6700 mirrorless camera. Offering a combination of compact design, exceptional portability, and user-friendly functionality, this camera is set to impress photography enthusiasts of all skill levels.

The α6700 boasts a sleek and modern design, making it an attractive option for users on the go. One of its noteworthy features includes a vari-angle 3-inch LCD monitor that supports touch functionality. This allows photographers to easily navigate through settings, adjust focus points, and review captured images with a simple tap on the screen.

In addition to its intuitive interface, the α6700 offers a customizable dial, providing photographers with quick access to their preferred settings. This feature is sure to appeal to professionals who require speedy adjustments in dynamic shooting environments.

The camera is equipped with an electronic viewfinder, offering a clear and immersive photography experience. The electronic viewfinder provides a real-time preview of the image, allowing photographers to accurately compose their shots and make adjustments as needed.

Extensive connectivity options have been incorporated into the α6700. These include a microSD card slot, Bluetooth 4.2, dual-band WiFi, an HDMI micro connector, and remote control functionality. These features ensure seamless sharing of images, transferring files to other devices, and remote control capabilities.

For those who already possess lenses, Sony offers the α6700 as a body-only option priced at Rs 1,36,990. This allows photographers to save costs by utilizing their existing lenses. However, Sony also provides bundled packages for customers who prefer a complete setup. The camera with a 16-50mm lens is available at Rs 1,47,490, while the 18-135mm zoom lens package is priced at Rs 1,72,990.

With its versatile features, compact design, and ease of use, the α6700 is bound to become a favorite among photographers looking to capture stunning images and explore the world of mirrorless cameras.